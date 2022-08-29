Velankanni Shrine’s annual feast begins with flag-hoisting

Flag has been hoisted to mark the beginning of annual feast of Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health at Velankanni Shrine in Nagapattinam on Monday.

The annual feast of Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health began with flag-hoisting ceremony at Velankanni Shrine in Nagapattinam district on Monday.

The 11-day festival commenced with a flag procession followed by the blessing and hoisting of Our Lady’s Flag by Most Rev. M. Devadass Ambrose, Bishop of Thanjavur Diocese.

A large number of pilgrims from across the world thronged the Basilica as the annual festival of the shrine was held without devotees for the last two years, owing to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Very Rev. Fr. C. Irudayaraj, Rector; Rev. Fr. S. Arputharaj, Vice-Rector and Parish Priest; Rev. Fr. D. Ulaganathan, Procurator, and priests accompanied the Bishop in leading the procession. The litany that began after the flag-hoisting was followed by benediction and Holy Mass in Tamil in the Shrine auditorium.

On September 7, the Rosary, Litany and Novena prayer will be followed by concelebrated Holy Mass and Our Lady’s car procession to be presided over by the Bishop.

A special feast mass will be conducted on the concluding day in the Morning Star church to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mother Mary. The feast will conclude with the lowering of Our Lady’s flag.