Velalar outfits hold protest

A demonstration was organised by Velalar Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu here on Sunday condemning the recent announcement by the Chief Minister that the State government would recommend to the Centre inclusion of seven Scheduled Caste sub-sects in Devendra Kula Velalar community.

Over 1,000 members from various Velalar outfits participated in the demonstration that was held at Chinthamani for over an hour.

It was headed by Tamil Nadu Sozhiya Velalar Sangam founder president V. Jayapal. Mayilvaganam Selvam, founder president of Tamil Nadu Sozhiya Velalar Nala Sangam, R.V. Hari Arun, Velalar Munnetra Kazhagam State general secretary, and others participated in the demonstration.

Urging the Chief Minister to desist from going ahead with his recommendation, the demonstrators raised slogans resolving to fight against the State government’s announcement.