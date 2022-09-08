Vehicles to be diverted as maintenance works to begin on Cauvery bridge in Tiruchi

Changes will come into effect from Saturday midnight

A view of the Cauvery bridge that will be closed for traffic from Saturday midnight. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

The district administration has announced traffic diversion in view of the maintenance works to be carried out for five months on the Cauvery bridge in the city. The changes will come into effect from midnight of Saturday.

Vehicles proceeding to Srirangam from Chathram bus stand will have to go via railway overbridge, Oyyamari and take a left turn to reach the Chennai bypass road and thereafter proceed via the old Cauvery bridge and take a left turn to enter Kumbakonathan Salai to reach Srirangam via Tiruvanaikoil.

Vehicles from Srirangam proceeding towards Chathram bus stand will have to go via railway overbridge and take a right turn to enter Trunk Road and go via Kumbakonathan Salai, Chennai bypass road, old Cauvery bridge and take a right turn to proceed through Oyyamari to reach the Chathram bus stand.

Chennai-bound vehicles from Tiruchi should avoid taking the city route and proceed via bypass, Sanjeevi Nagar, new Cauvery bridge and Kollidam tollgate for their onward journey. Tiruchi-bound vehicles from Chennai should come via Kollidam tollgate, new Cauvery bridge and bypass road.

Mofussil buses starting from Chathram bus stand and other vehicles should go via Anna statue, railway overbridge, Oyyamari and take a left turn to reach the Chennai bypass road and proceed on the old Cauvery bridge to reach Kollidam tollgate, an official press release from District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said. The Collector sought the cooperation of the general public in complying with route diversions.