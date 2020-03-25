Vehicles defy prohibitory orders

Two-wheelers, cars and autorickshaws were going around in Thanjavur town on Wednesday despite prohibitory orders. The number of vehicles was not much but the skeletal staff at petrol bunks had a tough time in ensuring compliance of safety protocols issued by the health department to contain spread of COVID-19 virus. Ensuring a safe distance amongst customers turned out to be an ordeal.

“On an average, we use to attend to 50 to 60 two-wheelers at peak hours in the morning and today two of us have handled nearly 30 to 40 motorcycles/scooters,” said an employee at a petrol filling station near the Thanjavur Railway junction.

On their part, the police intercepted motorcycles and cars at important junctions including New and Old Bus stand areas, vicinity of the Railway Junction, Marry’s Corner, Gandhi Road and the Medical College Road to determine the need for them to go out. Some of the motorists who were not able to give a convincing reply were warned and let off. Presence of autorickshaws on the roads was also noticeable, much to the chagrin of the law-enforcers.