Vehicle owners urged to remove bull-bars, crash guards

The district administration has directed vehicle owners to remove bull-bars and crash guards fixed in their vehicles as such extra fittings have been banned by the Union government.
“Bull-bars and crash guards endanger the safety of passengers of the vehicles and those of other road users. Hence, they have been banned by the Union government through a notification issued in December 2017. The Madras High Court, while hearing a case, has also directed stern action against the use of such fittings,” Collector P.Uma Maheswari said in a press release.
The use of such extra fittings change the design and dimensions of the vehicles and could transfer the crash energy from the crumble zone directly to the vehicle’s body and passengers in case of a crash. Bull bars and crash guards have been banned under Section 52 of the Motor Vehicles Act. They may also affect effective functioning of sensors of air bags meant for protecting passengers. They cause severe damage to the chassis of other vehicles, in case of a collision, and thereby increase the chances of fatalities.
Besides, the extra fittings also increase the dimensions of the vehicle from the original manufactured structure, posing a threat to other road users, Ms.Uma Maheswari said urging vehicle owners to remove them immediately. Failure to do so will attract stern action from officials of the Police and Transport departments under Section 190 and 191 of the Motor Vehicles Act.
