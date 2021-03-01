Vehicle checking exercise begins

The District Election Officer (DEO) and Collector M. Govinda Rao on Monday made a surprise inspection of vehicle checks conducted by the election static surveillance teams in the district.

During the supervision at Palliaghraharam on the outskirts of Thanjavur town and on the Pattukottai bypass road, the DEO interacted with the motorists and the bus commuters asking them to cooperate with the official machinery in conducting the elections in a smooth and fair manner.

He also instructed the surveillance team members to strictly follow the rules while checking the vehicles and bring to book any violation of overloading of sand or transportation of goods/articles surreptitiously.