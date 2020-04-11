Vattathikottai shows the way

THANJAVUR

Vattathikottai, a village in Peravurani block, has shown the way in implementing COVID-19 containment measures.

After a person from nearby Ooranipuram tested positive for the novel corona virus, elected local body representatives and block officials requested the villagers to stock the essential commodities required for a week. It was decided to close all the shops in the area for a week from April 8.

Not even a single shop functioned in the village since April 8 and all the streets in the village have been barricaded to prevent unnecessary movement of public through the hamlet said the Peravurani Panchayat Union chairman, Sasikala.

A team of 260 volunteers has been formed to ensure that ration goods along with the ₹ 1000 cash relief were delivered at the doorsteps of ration cardholders in the villages coming under the panchayat union. Further, all roads excluding the 20 major district roads in the PU have been barricaded and a 55-member traffic regulation team comprising the police and local volunteers have been formed to ensure that the panchayat union was free from unnecessary movement of vehicles.

Stating that 8 mini-vans have been deployed to sell vegetables at the door steps of consumers, she said enumeration of those having travel history to foreign countries or to New Delhi and other States have been completed and handed over to the Revenue Department, she added.

Further, the health condition of villagers was being ascertained frequently and `kabasura kudineer’ was being supplied to the people. Apart from keeping a tab on the health condition of public, those involved in the COVID-19 prevention exercises were also being subjected to health check-ups, she added.