Varsity department launches project to restore lake invaded by seemai karuvelam

The Department of Environmental Science and Management of Bharathidasan University on Wednesday launched a project aimed at the ecological restoration of a lake invaded by prosopis julifora, an invasive plant species, at Kovil Veerakudi village in Pudukkottai district.

The project envisages the restoration of the wetland and its environs spread over about 500 acres largely invaded by prosopis julifora ( seemai karuvelam). Based on the inputs from the earlier studies and field investigations, the research team of the department has identified nearly 30 native plant species that co-exists with prosopis julifora and have the potential to outperform the weed. The restoration experimentation mainly involves the plantation of this native vegetation in a scientific manner that can sustain on a long-term basis.

The initiative has been launched under a project, ‘Eco-restoration of prosopis julifora degraded lands by vegetative remediation,’ taken up the department as part of a nation-wide coordinated research project titled “Assessment and monitoring of invasive alien plant species in India and formulation of strategies for management of key invasive alien plant species in different regions of the country.”

The national project is funded by the Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education (ICFRE) under a scheme, “Strengthening forestry research for ecological sustainability and productivity enhancement“ of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority of Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

The first phase of the project involves ecological restoration of a lake, said R. Mohanraj, Principal Investigator and Professor, Department of Environmental Science and Management, Bharathidasan University.

The department has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Kudumbam, a voluntary organisation, for implementing the project. Kudumbam and Tamil Nadu News Print Limited (TNPL) will provide saplings and share their expertise in plantation, Dr. Mohanraj said.

The project was launched with planting of the identified native tree species along the lake bund on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, A. Rajasekaran, Scientist, Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding, Coimbatore - National Project Coordinator, explained the core theme of the nationwide project on invasive alien plant species and the project strategies initiated by the ICFRE.

M. Selvam, Vice Chancellor, Bharathidasan University, underscored the significance of the restoration of ecosystem for the well being of humans and Nature. Sathyamoorty, plantation manager of, TNPL, Oswald Quintal, Director, Kudumbam, and others spoke.