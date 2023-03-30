HamberMenu
VAO suspended for enforcing dress code for visitors to his office

March 30, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

A village administrative officer’s insistence on a ‘dress code’ for visitors to his office in Thanjavur district has reportedly resulted in his suspension until redeployment in a different revenue division.

According to official sources, the village administrative officer, D. M. Karikalan, who was an ex-serviceman, put up a billboard declaring that visitors clad in short pants, lungi or nighty would not be allowed inside the Sengipatti VAO office. Images of the notification was widely shared on social media.

A few days ago, the denial of entry to a farmer who arrived at the office seeking a caste certificate came to the notice of the Revenue Divisional Office. Karikalan was summoned and issued the suspension order. He would redeployed in a different revenue division, the sources said.

