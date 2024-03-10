Vande Bharat Express sought between Tiruchi and Bengaluru

March 10, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Railway Division has requested the Southern Railway headquarters to introduce a day time Vande Bharat Express train between Tiruchi and Bengaluru, Divisional Railway Manager M.S. Anbalagan said on Sunday.

The request was made recently with the timings fixed in such a way that the train leaves Tiruchi Junction in the morning and returns the same evening, Mr. Anbalagan said.

Mr. Anbalagan told presspersons that Tiruchi Railway Junction had been identified as one of the 50 stations in the country for the establishment of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJK) outlets as a pilot project. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually dedicate to the nation the outlets at the identified stations, including Tiruchi Junction, on March 12.

One of the objectives for the establishment of the PMBJK is to promote Government of India’s mission to make available quality medicines and consumables (Janaushadi products) to all at affordable price. Mr. Anbalagan said the outlets were being opened keeping mind the wellness of the travellers.

The goods shed at Pattukottai and Thiruthuraipoondi stations falling under the Tiruchi Division are among the new goods sheds to be dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister.

The goods shed at Pattukottai and Thiruthuraipoondi have been built at a cost of ₹6.8 crore and ₹Rs. 7 crore respectively. Loading of grain (rice and paddy) commenced at Pattukottai goods yard in February 2023 and so far 28.5 rakes had been loaded. One rake equals 42 wagons. As for Thiruthuraipoondi goods shed, the loading commenced in November 2023 with 18 rakes having been loaded so far.

Mr. Anbalagan said the Prime Minister will dedicate One Station One Product (OSOP) stalls set up at various railway stations ijn the country. Sixty OSOPs were being operated in 44 stations in Tiruchi Division. These include Tiruchi Junction, Thanjavur, Villupuram, Kumbakonam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Puducherry, Mannargudi, Cuddalore Port Junction, Tiruvannamalai, Karaikal, Chidambaram, Tiruchi Fort, Vriddhachalam, Ariyalur and Pattukottai.

The OSOP scheme was launched by the Ministry of Railways to provide a market for local / indigenous products and create additional income opportunities for the marginalised sections of society, Mr. Anbalagan said.