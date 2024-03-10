GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vande Bharat Express sought between Tiruchi and Bengaluru

Tiruchi Divisional Railway Manager writes to Southern Railway to introduce day time Vande Bharat Express between the two cities with train leaving Tiruch in the morning

March 10, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Tiruchi Junction has been identified as one of the 50 stations for setting up the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra.

Tiruchi Junction has been identified as one of the 50 stations for setting up the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The Tiruchi Railway Division has requested the Southern Railway headquarters to introduce a day time Vande Bharat Express train between Tiruchi and Bengaluru, Divisional Railway Manager M.S. Anbalagan said on Sunday.

The request was made recently with the timings fixed in such a way that the train leaves Tiruchi Junction in the morning and returns the same evening, Mr. Anbalagan said. 

Mr. Anbalagan told presspersons that Tiruchi Railway Junction had been identified as one of the 50 stations in the country for the establishment of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJK) outlets as a pilot project. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually dedicate to the nation the outlets at the identified stations, including Tiruchi Junction, on March 12.

One of the objectives for the establishment of the PMBJK is to promote Government of India’s mission to make available quality medicines and consumables (Janaushadi products) to all at affordable price. Mr. Anbalagan said the outlets were being opened keeping mind the wellness of the travellers.

The goods shed at Pattukottai and Thiruthuraipoondi stations falling under the Tiruchi Division are among the new goods sheds to be dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister. 

The goods shed at Pattukottai and Thiruthuraipoondi have been built at a cost of ₹6.8 crore and ₹Rs. 7 crore respectively.  Loading of grain (rice and paddy) commenced at Pattukottai goods yard in February 2023 and so far 28.5 rakes had been loaded. One rake equals 42 wagons. As for Thiruthuraipoondi goods shed, the loading commenced in November 2023 with 18 rakes having been loaded so far. 

Mr. Anbalagan said the Prime Minister will dedicate One Station One Product (OSOP) stalls set up at various railway stations ijn the country. Sixty OSOPs were being operated in 44 stations in Tiruchi Division. These include Tiruchi Junction, Thanjavur, Villupuram, Kumbakonam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Puducherry, Mannargudi, Cuddalore Port Junction, Tiruvannamalai, Karaikal, Chidambaram, Tiruchi Fort, Vriddhachalam, Ariyalur and Pattukottai.

The OSOP scheme was launched by the Ministry of Railways to provide a market for local / indigenous products and create additional income opportunities for the marginalised sections of society, Mr. Anbalagan said. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi / railway / Mysore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.