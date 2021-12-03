Vaikunta Ekadasi festival begins at Srirangam temple

The annual Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple commenced on Friday with ‘Tirunedunthaandagam.’ The highlight of the festival, which is split into ‘Pagal Pathu’ and ‘Raa Pathu,’ each lasting 10 days, is the opening of the ‘Paramapada Vasal’ in the early hours of December 14 on the Ekadasi day.

The temple gopurams have been illuminated as part of the festival arrangements made by the temple authorities. The festival will conclude with ‘Nammazhar Moksham’ on December 24.

A temporary police outpost has been set up on the temple premises by the City Police as part of the detailed security arrangements. Police personnel would be deployed in shifts at the outpost which would function round-the-clock.