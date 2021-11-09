Tiruchirapalli

‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ at Srirangam temple from Dec. 3-24

Vaikunta Ekadasi at Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam will be held from December 3 to 24. The main event of the 21-day annual festival is the opening of the paramapada vaasal in the early hours on December 14.

The paramapada vaasal will be opened at 4.45 a.m. on December 14. The Thirumangai Mannan Vedupari event as part of the festival will be held on December 21 and Nammazhwar Moksham on December 24. Preliminary arrangements for the upcoming festival is under way, a press release of the temple Joint Commissioner/Executive Officer S. Marimuthu said.


