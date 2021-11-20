Vaccination: lucky draw planned to reach target

The District Administration has announced that lucky draws would be conducted after the mega COVID-19 vaccination camp scheduled for Sunday.

Disclosing this in a press release , Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan has said that those who have taken the vaccination jab - be it first dose or second dose of vaccination - during the 10th mega camp would become eligible to participate in the taluk-level lucky draw to be conducted after November 21.

The winners of the first three places in each taluk would get dinner set, hot box and kitchen set as incentives for coming forward to take the jab.

It has been planned to administer a total of 50,000 jabs through the camps to be conducted at 300 places in rural areas, 60 places in Municipalities, 40 places in Town Panchayats, 50 primary health centres, 8 government hospitals and at Thiruvarur Government Medical College hospital on November 21, she added.

Claiming that vaccination was the only solution available to prevent the spreading of the novel coronavirus, the Collector exhorted the public to come forward to get themselves vaccinated in the interest of society.