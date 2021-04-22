Vaccination for candidates, agents and officials tomorrow

The district administration has made arrangements for administering COVID-19 vaccine on April 24 to all contesting candidates, their agents and government officials including police personnel who are to be involved in the counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 2, Collector P. Uma Maheswari said on Thursday.

Information in this regard had been conveyed to all contesting candidates, Ms. Uma Maheswari said while seeking their cooperation. Arrangements have been made to administer vaccines to police personnel at the Armed Reserve Ground. Vaccination for government officials, candidates and their agents would be done at the respective Returning Officer's office premises, Ms. Uma Maheswari told reporters here. All of them would be subjected to RT-PCR tests on April 28, 29, and 30 and based on the test reports those concerned would be allowed inside the counting centre, the Collector further said.

As per COVID-19 safety protocols, those entering the counting centre would be provided with masks and hand sanitisers and subjected to thermal scanning before being allowed inside. Ms. Uma Maheswari said the number of those affected by COVID-19 in Pudukottai district was nearing 500. A total number of 1,529 beds had been kept in a state of readiness to provide treatment to COVID-19 patients.

The Government Backward Classes girls hostel in Pudukottai was being converted into COVID-19 treatment centre. Four floors of the hostel would be utilised for treating patients and one floor would be meant for doctors and para-medical staff. The centre would be brought to functioning once the requirements for treating COVID-19 patients came. Plans were afoot to reopen the Siddha medical treatment centre for COVID-19 patients which once functioned inside the Government Arts College for Women here once the counting of votes was completed.

Earlier, Ms. Uma Maheswari inspected the facilities created inside the Government Backward Classes girls hostel which has been converted to treat COVID-19 patients.