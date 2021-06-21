Vaccination camp for people with plans to go abroad

TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Corporation on Monday organised a special vaccination camp for people who need to travel overseas. Only the second dose of the vaccine would be provided at the camp for travellers who provide relevant documents including proof of travel.

The Periyamilaguparai Primary Healthcare Centre would only inoculate people who have travel plans. A total of 400 doses have been allocated for this purpose. "The reason for travel might be anything from a job offer to studying in a university or even a pilgrimage trip, however, relevant documents have to be shown as proof," the doctor in charge said.

On Monday, 25 people received the jab, after documents were verified. "Many countries abroad require vaccination certificates to travel, and so these special camps were arranged," an official of the civic body said.

A. Vellaiappan, who works in Dubai had queued up at the PHC to get the second dose of the vaccine. "I had taken the first dose in Dubai when I was working there. I'm now waiting to return to work and am looking to get the jab," he said.

Meanwhile, some people who had lined up to get the vaccine at some other vaccination centres in the city had returned home upset after the stock ran out. "Only 1000 doses are given to us per day. At least 2,000 people line up per centre. Until the number of vaccines supplied to us increases, providing vaccines to all those who line up will be difficult," a senior official of the civic body said.