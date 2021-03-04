Underpass at Kondayampettai likely to be completed by April

The project is being executed at a cost of around ₹25 crore

With construction of the vehicular underpass at Kondayampettai along the busy Chennai Bypass Road here proceeding swiftly, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed to complete the project by April.

Thanks to regulation of vehicular movements close to the project site, laying of approach roads on either sides of the highway is currently under way.

The project which commenced in October last year proceeded briskly but had to be suspended for nearly three weeks in January due to unseasonal rains. However, the NHAI resumed the work later and completed the passageway which runs underneath. The laying of approach road towards the Chennai side as part of the project had reached the advanced stage of completion. Work on laying the approach side towards the Tiruchi side was also under way simultaneously.

The authorities said the approach road towards Chennai side is expected to be completed by this month and the one taken up towards Tiruchi side would be finished thereafter. The entire project was proposed to be completed by April or latest by the second week of May, the authorities further said adding that the project was being executed at a cost of around ₹25 crore.

The authorities said regulation of traffic movements by the City Police near the project site on the Chennai Bypass Road had enabled speedy execution of the project. The Chennai Bypass Road witnesses heavy volume of vehicular movements towards Chennai and towards southern districts. Once completed, the underpass is expected to help reduce accidents at Kondayampettai since vehicle crossings would be completely avoided. Further, the vehicular underpass would ensure uninterrupted highway traffic on both directions and reduce congestion, says a senior NHAI official. The project was taken up by the NHAI following complaints of accidents taking place along the Chennai Bypass Road at Kondayampettai.