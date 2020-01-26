Two roads in Tiruchi to sport a new look soon

The Corporation has taken up a beautification drive along Anna Nagar Link Road and Pudukottai Road in the city.

At Anna Nagar Link Road located alongside District Magistrate Court, the median will be reconstructed and raised to a height of 2.5 feet, a Corporation official said.

Important arterial roads

“The road is an important arterial road which connects Lawsons Road, Collectors Office Road and Cantonment. With the Uyyakondan Canal on one side and the court on the other, it offers a picturesque drive.

However, the median does not add to the aesthetics. We have planned to reconstruct it on the lines of the median on Bharathidasan Salai near Corporation office,” the official said.

₹38 lakh allotted

A sum of ₹38 lakh had been allotted for the work which includes reconstruction of the median and basic amenities. The plan for beautification and planting of flowering and non-flowering saplings along the median will be done after the construction is completed, the official said. “Small medians are dangerous for vehicles, especially at night. This road witnesses movement of several private and government long-distance buses at night,” he said. “Another reason for the increase in height is to avoid cattle from eating the plants and to avoid pedestrians and two-wheelers from crossing,” he added.

The work on planting saplings along the previously reconstructed median on Pudukottai Road has also begun.

Flowering plants and saplings of ornamental trees are being planted at a cost of ₹35 lakh along the stretch which connects the city with Tiruchi airport and neighbouring Pudukottai district. Drip irrigation to water the plants along the four-km stretch is also being set up.