Two rifles confiscated, one arrested

PUDUKOTTAI
The Alangudi police on Tuesday confiscated two rifles concealed beside a pumpset in an agricultural field and arrested one person who had utilised the rifles allegedly for poaching animals.
After the arrest, Raja had confessed to the police that he had stolen the rifles along with his accomplice Govindan from the house of the president of Kovilur Village Panchayat Vetrivel, a gun licensee, after his death.
The police are on the lookout for Govindan.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.