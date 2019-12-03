Tiruchirapalli

Two rifles confiscated, one arrested

more-in

PUDUKOTTAI

The Alangudi police on Tuesday confiscated two rifles concealed beside a pumpset in an agricultural field and arrested one person who had utilised the rifles allegedly for poaching animals.

After the arrest, Raja had confessed to the police that he had stolen the rifles along with his accomplice Govindan from the house of the president of Kovilur Village Panchayat Vetrivel, a gun licensee, after his death.

The police are on the lookout for Govindan.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2019 6:37:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/two-rifles-confiscated-one-arrested/article30150248.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY