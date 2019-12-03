Two rifles confiscated, one arrested

PUDUKOTTAI

The Alangudi police on Tuesday confiscated two rifles concealed beside a pumpset in an agricultural field and arrested one person who had utilised the rifles allegedly for poaching animals.

After the arrest, Raja had confessed to the police that he had stolen the rifles along with his accomplice Govindan from the house of the president of Kovilur Village Panchayat Vetrivel, a gun licensee, after his death.

The police are on the lookout for Govindan.