Tiruchirapalli

Two persons murdered in different places

TIRUCHI

A 34-year-old man was murdered by an armed gang of four persons at Keeramangalam village near here on Sunday night.

Police identified the deceased as N. Karthikeyan. The Kollidam police have detained three persons, including the main accused, K. Rajadurai (26). Police said there was animosity between Karthikeyan and Rajadurai ever since the latter married a woman who was a close relative of Karthikeyan about six years ago. Karthikeyan wanted to marry that woman who married Rajadurai. On an earlier occasion, Karthikeyan is alleged to have assaulted Rajadurai reportedly due to the animosity between them.

The sources said Rajadurai and three of his accomplices went to the house of Karthikeyan on Sunday night when the latter was sleeping and allegedly attacked him. Karthikeyan who attempted to escape was chased by the gang which attacked him with sharp weapons causing grievous injury. Karthikeyan was brought dead to the hospital. The Kollidam police have registered a case of murder.

Meanwhile in neighbouring Perambalur, a 29-year-old man was murdered by unknown persons on Alampadi road near Perambalur on Sunday night. Police identified the victim as K. Veeramanikandan (29). There were cases pending against him, police said adding that the identity of the accused involved in the crime was not known immediately. The Perambalur police have registered a case.

