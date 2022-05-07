Two new cases in central region
Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tiruchi district on Saturday, making it the sole new infection in the central region according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities reported on Saturday.
There were 10 active cases of patients receiving treatment in hospital and at home. Of this, Tiruchi had six active cases, while Thanjavur district had three. One active case was reported in Pudukottai district.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.