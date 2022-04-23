Two new cases in central region

Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tiruvarur district on Saturday, making it the only new infection in the central region (inclusive of Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Tiruchi districts), according to the State Health Department bulletin.

There were no fatalities on Saturday.

There were 12 patients undergoing treatment at home and in hospital in the region. Of this, Thanjavur had five active cases, while Tiruvarur had four. The districts of Karur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam had one active case each.