Two more test positive

Two more patients, including a worker who had returned from Koyambedu market in Chennai, tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Tuesday.

While Tiruchi and Perambalur recorded one positive case each, no fresh cases were reported in Karur, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

The lone patient from Tiruchi, who belonged to Pullampadi, is a worker who had returned from Koyambedu and is reported to be responding well to treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH). Apart from him, a five year-old girl also tested positive for the virus in Perambalur, as per the media bulletin issued by the Health Department.

As on Tuesday, 31 patients, who had tested positive for COVID-19, were under treatment at the MGMGH in Tiruchi. Of them, eight patients belong to Tiruchi, 13 from Ariyalur, nine from Perambalur and one from Pudukottai district.

Sources said that the laboratory at the MGMGH had taken up examination of swab and blood samples of about 400 persons. Most of them were vegetable traders and policemen in Tiruchi. The results were expected on Wednesday.