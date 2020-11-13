Two more butterfly species recorded at conservatory

TIRUCHI
Two more butterfly species have been recorded at the Tropical Butterfly Conservatory at Srirangam here taking the total tally of species recorded so far to 120 now. The 119th species was the Black Spotted Pierrot. This species was recorded late last month at the 27-acre green conservatory.
The 120th species recorded a few days ago was the Common Snow Flat. This species had been recorded in the western ghats and in the eastern ghats but was rare in the plains, said V. Muthukrishnan, Junior Research Fellow, at the conservatory. The number of butterfly species had been steadily increasing at the conservatory ever since it was opened five years ago in 2015. Butterflies are bio-indicators of a healthy ecosystem and play an important role in the food chain, Mr.Muthukrishnan added.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath