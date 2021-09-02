Two more barrages planned across Kollidam river

The Water Resources Department has proposed to build a couple of barrages across the Kollidam river in the delta region.

One of the two new barrages has been planned on the river at 79.5 km downstream of Upper Anicut, connecting Thoothur on the left bank of the river in Thirumanur taluk in Ariyalur district and Vazhkkai on the right bank in Papanasam taluk in Thanjavur district, according to the policy note of the Water Resources Department presented in the Assembly recently.

The estimated water storage capacity of the barrage will be one thousand million cubic (tmc) feet. Construction of the barrage will ensure water supply to Ponnar channel and an ayacut of 4,696 acres will get assured supply of water for irrigation. There were more than 300 tube wells and 17 TWAD Board infiltration galleries around the proposed site and construction of the barrage would help recharge the groundwater benefiting the schemes.

Also, constructing a barrage-cum-bridge across the river will provide connectivity between the two villages in Thanjavur and Ariyalur districts, facilitating transportation of people and commodity. After completion of Planning, Design and Investigation, the details of land acquisition will be finalised. Surveying, levelling and soil investigation works have been completed and currently preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) was under progress.

The department has proposed another barrage across Kollidam at Mathirivelur in Kollidam block in Mayiladuthurai district and Nallamputhur in Komaratchi block in Cuddalore district.

The barrage is expected to help improve the groundwater table in the surrounding villages. The project would entail acquisition of 242.882 hectares of patta land and 39.958 hectares of poramboke land. Surveying, levelling and soil investigation works have been completed for the proposed barrage and an estimate valued at ₹399 crore was under the consideration of the government.

The policy note also indicated that 74% if the works on the construction of a barrage with head sluice across the River Kollidam, between Adhanur and Kumaramangalam villages of Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts, has been completed so far. The project is being executed at an estimated cost ₹494.60 crores. Acquisition of 84.72 hectares of patta lands and 12.898 hectares of poramboke lands is being carried out by Revenue Department.

The barrage with a capacity of 0.334 tmcft and total usable annual storage of 1.072 tmcft in four fillings would benefit an ayacut of 31,221 acres, out of which 26,810 acres through stabilisation and 4,411 acres by recharge of existing wells in Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts. Water stored by this scheme will be utilised for drinking water supply to Chennai through Veeranam Tank. Villages on both the banks of the river will be linked by the bridge over the barrage.