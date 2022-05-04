Two killed in accident

Two persons, including a Plus Two student, were killed when a container lorry hit a two-wheeler on which they were travelling at Pannankombu on Manapparai-Thuvarankurichi road on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Antony Peter (55) and Philomindas (18) of South Edayapatti near Manapparai. They were returning to their village after attending a church event at T. Udayapatti when the accident occurred. Both of them died on the spot. Philomindas, who was studying in a government school, was preparing for the Plus Two examination.

According to sources, the driver of the container lorry, after hitting the two-wheeler, drove the vehicle for about 10 km. He was said to have lost control of the vehicle and had hit a few roadside trees. A few motorists managed to escape by taking precautions. The container lorry was stopped at Manapparai. David Anandaraj (37) of Sakkampatti, the driver of the lorry, was said to have been under the influence of alcohol. The Puthanatham police have registered a case and are investigating.