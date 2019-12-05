Tiruchirapalli

Two killed in accident

Two women were killed and 12 others injured when a tipper lorry collided against a mini load carrier at Ichadi near here on Thursday.

They were travelling on the load carrier from Mullur to Manganur near Gandharvakottai on Pudukottai-Thanjavur road. The tipper lorry hit the mini load van from behind. The deceased were identified as P. Amsavalli, 50, and M. Madhavi, 43, of Mullur. The injured were taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Pudukottai. Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar called on the injured at the hospital. Sempatti Viduthi police have registered a case.

