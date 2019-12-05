Two killed in accident

Two women were killed and 12 others injured when a tipper lorry collided against a mini load carrier at Ichadi near here on Thursday.
They were travelling on the load carrier from Mullur to Manganur near Gandharvakottai on Pudukottai-Thanjavur road. The tipper lorry hit the mini load van from behind. The deceased were identified as P. Amsavalli, 50, and M. Madhavi, 43, of Mullur. The injured were taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Pudukottai. Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar called on the injured at the hospital. Sempatti Viduthi police have registered a case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.