May 07, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Two head constables of Pudukottai district police have been placed under suspension on the charge of having links with ganja sellers.

While one head constable is attached to the Aranthangi police station the other was attached to the Prohibition and Enforcement Wing. The action was taken based on inquiries. Orders suspending the two head constables were issued on Monday by Superintendent of Police Vandita Pandey, said police sources.