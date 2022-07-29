Two die in stone quarry as soil and boulder cave in Perambalur

The private quarry has been closed subsequently; Collector and SP visit the spot

Perambalur District Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya along with police officials inspecting the private stone quarry at Kalpadi where two persons died on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangment

Two persons died in a private stone quarry at Kalpadi in the district after a mix of soil and boulders suddenly caved in and fell on them on Friday, July 29, 2022.

The incident occurred at around 8.30 a.m at the quarry which has been temporarily shut following the incident. Police identified the deceased as C. Subramani (40) — the brother of the quarry owner Murugesan — and R. Senthil Kumar (35) - a driver.

Police said Subramani was supervising the works atop the quarry while Senthil Kumar was standing beneath when a portion of soil and boulders suddenly caved in. Subramani who came crashing down died after the boulders and soil fell over him. Senthil Kumar too died after the soil and boulders fell on him as well. The bodies were taken to the Perambalur Government Hospital for autopsy. The Maruvathur Police are investigating the case.

Consequent to the incident, District Collector, Perambalur P. Sri Venkada Priya and Superintendent of Police S. Mani, inspected the spot.

Speaking to reporters, Ms. Priya said the private stone quarry had been closed temporarily. Officials of the Mines Safety Department would conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident and submit a report.