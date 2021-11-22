Two die as vehicle overturns

Two occupants of a multi utility vehicle died and four others were injured after the driver of the vehicle lost control and hit a milestone before overturning on Tiruchi-Chennai national highway in Mangalamedu police station limits in neighbouring Perambalur district in the early hours on Monday.

A group of six persons, including the driver of the vehicle, were returning after worshipping at the Sabarimala temple in Kerala when the accident occurred.

Police sources said the driver, Ganesan, apparently swooned for a moment, losing control of the vehicle which collided with a milestone near Ayanperaiyur diversion and overturned.

The deceased were identified as N. Anand,,27, and Surya alias Settu, 30, both of Chengalpattu district, said the police. Mangalamedu Police are investigating.