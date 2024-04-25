GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two boys killed in hit-and-run in Perambalur

April 25, 2024 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

In a hit-and-run, two boys riding a moped were killed in Perambalur on Thursday. The victims were identified as S. Gokul, 13, and R. Nitish, 14, of Kavulpalayam village. 

The police said Nitish was riding the moped with Gokul as pillion. Nitish had handed over lunch to his father and was crossing the national highway near Dheeran Nagar arch when a vehicle hit the moped and sped away. The two boys were thrown off the moped and were injured. They were taken to the Government Hospital, Perambalur, where they died. The Perambalur police are investigating.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.