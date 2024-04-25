Two boys killed in hit-and-run in Perambalur

April 25, 2024 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

In a hit-and-run, two boys riding a moped were killed in Perambalur on Thursday. The victims were identified as S. Gokul, 13, and R. Nitish, 14, of Kavulpalayam village.

The police said Nitish was riding the moped with Gokul as pillion. Nitish had handed over lunch to his father and was crossing the national highway near Dheeran Nagar arch when a vehicle hit the moped and sped away. The two boys were thrown off the moped and were injured. They were taken to the Government Hospital, Perambalur, where they died. The Perambalur police are investigating.