Two arrested for smuggling liquor from Karaikal

April 08, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested by a special police team for smuggling 400 bottles of 90 ml liquor from Karaikal to here near Velipalayam Police station limit.

The liquor was hidden inside the music player of the car. M. Revathi, 35, from Pachai Pillaiyar Koil street and A. Sarbudeen, 60, from Thirunallaru who were in the car, were arrested. 

The liquor along with the car were seized by the police. SP Harsh Singh, in his press statement, issued a strict warning against smuggling of liquor from other States.

