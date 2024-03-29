GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two arrested for inciting caste violence via social media

March 29, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two men were arrested by the police here on late Thursday for allegedly posting provocative social media posts that could potentially incite violence between two communities.

Police sources said, R. Muthukumar, 29, and S. Akash, 19, were arrested by the Town Police here for their social media posts that boasts caste pride and promotes enmity towards another community in the wake of the recent murder of a youth L. Ajith Kumar in Mayiladuthurai. Both the arrested persons were lodged at the Sub Jail here after being produced before the Judicial Magistrate.

Earlier, seven persons were arrested for the murder of Ajith Kumar under sections including the Scheduled castes and the Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

