Two arrested by cyber crime police

The cyber crime police here on Saturday arrested two persons, including a woman functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for posting objectionable messages on a fake facebook account of another BJP functionary of Tiruchi.

In his complaint Kaleeswaran, district secretary of the BJP, stated that unknown persons created a facebook account in his name and posted derogatory and objectoinable posts aimed at tarnishing his image and a few other BJP functionaries.

Investigation revealed that Ravi Muthukumaran of Thoothukudi created the facebook account at the behest of Thilaga Sivamoorthy , 50, of Karumandapam, the district secretary of party’s agricultural wing. Both of them were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.


