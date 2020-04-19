Two areas in Perambalur turn into containment zones

V. Kalathur and Kurumbalurpalayam in Perambalur district have turned into containment zones after three people, including a policeman and a boy tested positive for COVID-19.

Entry and exit of public has been barred by police personnel deployed at the containment zones. Health Department officials are sanitising the two places by spraying disinfectants and surveillance has been mounted.

Police sources said samples of 34 police personnel attached to V. Kalathur police station, nine Home Guards, eight volunteers, five members of public and 34 family members of the police personnel were taken for testing. Samples of 38 persons turned out to be negative.

However, they would continue to be in quarantine, said police sources Superintendent of Police, Perambalur Nisha Parthiban on Sunday said that V. Kalathur police station was being sanitised regularly after a policeman attached to it tested positive.

A make-shift arrangement had been made for running the V. Kalathur police station close to the existing one.

A vehicle has been deployed at the makeshift place with skeletal police strength deployed to keep a watch. Police personnel from other stations such as Mangalamedu have been deployed at V. Kalathur.

Police personnel deployed for frontline duty to enforce prohibitory orders across the Tiruchi Range encompassing Tiruchi Rural, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Karur and Pudukottai districts have been sensitised again to maintain personal distancing, wear masks and gloves and sanitise their hands frequently in the wake of the Perambalur incident, said Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, V. Balakrishnan.

Samples of police personnel deployed in the containment zones across Tiruchi district were being taken as a precautionary measure for the past few days. Thuvarankurichi, Puthanatham, Somarasampet, Pulivalam and Manachanallur were among the areas which have been made containment zones, said the Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi Ziaul Haque.