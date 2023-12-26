GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tsunami anniversary observed in Nagapattinam and Karaikal

December 26, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Nagapattinam Collector Johny Tom Varghese placing a wreath at the memorial inside the District Collectorate at Nagapattinam on Tuesday in connection with the 19th anniversary of Tsunami that struck Nagapattinam on December 26, 2004 claiming several lives.

Nagapattinam Collector Johny Tom Varghese placing a wreath at the memorial inside the District Collectorate at Nagapattinam on Tuesday in connection with the 19th anniversary of Tsunami that struck Nagapattinam on December 26, 2004 claiming several lives. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 19th anniversary of the tsunami that struck coastal Nagapattinam district on December 26, 2004, claiming several lives, was observed on Tuesday in memory of those who died in the natural calamity. 

Nagapattinam Collector Johny Tom Varghese placed a wreath at the memorial established inside the Collectorate premises and paid homage to the tsunami victims. Superintendent of Police, Nagapattinam, Harsh Singh, former DMK Minister and TAHDCO chairman U. Mathivanan also placed wreaths at the memorial, an official release said. 

A section of fisherfolk took out a rally and paid floral tributes and paid homage at the Tsunami memorial at Nambiar Nagar. Candles were lit in the coastal areas in the district in memory of the victims. A special mass was conducted at the Velankanni shrine. 

Officials laid wreaths at the memorial established near the Karaikal beach. 

