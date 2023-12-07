HamberMenu
Truckloads of essential commodities despatched from delta districts to flood-hit areas of Chennai

Collector Pradeep Kumar flags off about eight truckloads of relief material such as milk powder, rusk, bread, read-to-cook food products and so on; material despatched from Perambalur, Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai districts

December 07, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The district authorities in the central region have started mobilising and moving essential commodities and other relief material to be distributed to residents affected by Cyclone Michaung in Chennai and neighbouring districts.

The Tiruchi district authorities despatched about eight truckloads of relief material and essentials such as milk powder, rusk, bread, ready-to-cook food products, water bottles, mats, bedsheets, plates and napkins. The material, totally worth ₹1 crore, were flagged off by Collector M. Pradeep Kumar on Wednesday.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan flagged off ₹25 lakh worth material on behalf of the Tiruchi City Corporation.

Relief supplies, including rice, candles, water and medicines, worth about ₹10 lakh, were sent from Perambalur, while material worth ₹12 lakh was despatched from Mayiladuthurai district. Food products worth about ₹26.62 lakh were flagged from Thanjavur by Collector Deepak Jacob. About 5,000 bedsheets and 5,000 water bottles, besides napkins and medical supplies were sent from Karur.

