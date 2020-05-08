Trio arrested for poaching monitor lizards

PUDUKOTTAI
The Forest Department has arrested three persons on the charge of poaching a couple of monitor lizards and consumed it's meat after killing the animals at Kathanviduthi village in Karambakudi taluk in the district.
The crime came to light after the three accused - Prabhu (21), Suri (22) and Ramesh (25) uploaded a video clip of the capture of the monitor lizards in Tik Tok which went viral in the social media platforms.
Based on the video clips, Forest Department officials conducted enquiries and caught the trio who confessed not only to have poached the monitor lizards, but also killed the animals and consumed the meat.
The Forest Department arrested the three accused on Thursday and remanded them. A Forest Department official said monitor lizard was a Schedule - I animal. A case under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 has been booked against the accused.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.