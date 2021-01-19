Trial run of paddy drier raises hopes of farmers

Moisture content can be scaled down from 24% and above to around 18%

A trial run of the portable paddy drier deployed at the direct purchase centre at Ponnappur East hamlet near Uloor in the district on Tuesday was found to be successful in reducing the moisture content in paddy, raising the hopes of farmers.

The tractor-driven machine, developed by an agriculture implement manufacturing company in Hosur, was brought to Thanjavur last week and was put on a trial run at the Ponnappur East DPC in the presence of Collector M. Govinda Rao. After inspecting the trial run, the Collector said that the deployment of the machine had resulted in scaling down of moisture content in the paddy from 24% and above to around 18%. The machine was able to dry up two tonnes of paddy in about two hours.

The results of the trial run would be forwarded to the State government for further action, he said and suggested that the Farmers Producers Organisations could opt for such machines since the sale price quoted by the company hovers around ₹11 lakh. Deployment of such technology would really help realise a better harvest this season in view of the unseasonal heavy downpour recorded in the district, he added.

Farmers have been complaining that they were finding it difficult to meet the ceiling on moisture content for selling their paddy at the District Purchase Centre. Although the ceiling on moisture content was relaxed for the procurement this season, the monsoon rain resulted in a sharp increase in the moisture content in the paddy harvested, they said.

Meanwhile, progressive farmers such as G. Srinivasan of Ganapathi Agraharam and P.R.Pandian, general secretary, Thamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam, have urged the State government to work out ways and means to ensure that paddy driers were made available in the Delta districts in adequate numbers in the years to come as it would help the farmers comply with the moisture content criteria while measuring the paddy at the DPCs without fail.

Pointing out that the moisture content in paddy raises above the prescribed limit not only due to heavy rain or inundation but even when the crop was exposed to misty conditions, they claimed that the investment on such machines would be worthy.

Another progressive farmer, S.Sundaram of Maharajapuram said that paddy driers were used in the delta districts three to four decades ago when the paddy procurement was not decentralised.