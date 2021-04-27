‘Treat Vennar-Vadavar system on a par with Grand Anicut Canal’

Farmers have urged the Public Works Department to treat Vennar-Vadavar river system on a par with Grand Anicut Canal.

The canal always enjoys priority when it comes to maintenance and release of water for irrigation from Grand Anicut.

Maintaining that they are not protesting or condemning the department’s ‘affinity’ towards Grand Anicut Canal, members of Vennar-Vadavar Protection Association has demanded that PWD exhibit similar interest in protecting the river system, which remains the lifeline for around 15,000 acres along the 29-km-long Vadavar.

In a memorandum submitted to the Executive Officer ofVennar Basin Division here on Tuesday, the association has called upon PWD to prepare a DPR for desilting and renovation of the river system and construction of check dams at Melakalakkudi, Annathottam, Thennansolai and other villages to help improve groundwater level.

Vadavar is being used as a drain for sewage generated in Thanjavur town. Hence, the department must initiate steps to put an end to the menace and ensure that separate allocation for rejuvenation of Vennar-Vadavar system is made by the State government similar to the ₹2,500 crore allotment made for the Grand Anicut Canal irrigation system, they said.

‘Inferior quality’

Meanwhile a group of farmers owing allegiance to Communist Party of India (Marxist) inspected the construction of a high-level bridge across the Kollidam at Kallanai on Tuesday.

V. Jeevakumar, Thanjavur district unit member of All India Farm Labourers Union, later urged officials to ensure that the ₹90-crore project was executed in compliance with the quality norms laid down in the tender.

Cracks had developed in several pillars and carriageway during construction, raising concern among farmers. So, officials must ensure that a technical expert team inspected the quality of work at every stage.