Travelling public voices demands to passenger amenities committee

The numerous demands made by the travelling public to the Passenger Amenities Committee (PAC) members during their inspection to railway stations in Tiruchi Railway Division recently included provision of additional fans, lights, water taps, CCTV cameras in concourse area, waiting halls and platforms and escalators / lifts for the benefit of senior citizens.

There were also other major demands during the inspection from September 14 to 16 such as stoppage of Thanjavur-bound Uzhavan Express from Chennai at Vaithisvarankoil and Sirkazhi stations and stoppage of Tambaram - Nagercoil - Tambaram Antyodaya superfast expresses at Sirkazhi .

The PAC team was led by its chairman P.K. Krishnadas and the members comprised G.V. Manjunatha, K. Ravichandran, Abhijit Das, Sunil Ram, Madhusudhana and Kailash Laxman Varma. The team inspected passenger amenities such as drinking water facility/ availability, cleanliness of toilets, condition of passenger waiting halls, closed circuit television units, Divyangjan facilities available at Cuddalore Port Junction, Chidambaram, Vaithisvarankoil, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Puducherry, Sirkazhi, Karaikal and Nagore railway stations.

On the final day of the inspection, the PAC members held a meeting with Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, Manish Agarwal and other railway officials here. They highlighted various works to be undertaken for the betterment of passengers, a press release from Tiruchi Railway Division said.