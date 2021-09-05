Transgenders learn methods to produce organic farm inputs

The transgenders plan to set up a production unit.

A group of 10 transgenders from Tiruchi district, along with a dozen youth from rural areas, learnt methods to produce organic farm inputs at a vocational training programme organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Sirugamani near here.

The three-day training, which concluded on Friday, was organised as organic nutrient inputs have attracted lot of attention and are being promoted on a large scale to sustain soil health. In the recent years, production of organic inputs has offered a source of supplementary income for farmers, KVK scientists said.

Programme coordinator N. Tamilselvan elaborated on the rising demand for organic inputs and their importance in the agriculture sector. Soil scientist V. Dhanushkodi explained production techniques of vermicompost and coir pith compost. There were hands-on training in preparation of ‘panchakavya’ and ‘meen amilam’ (fish oil).

Programme Assistant Yamuna spoke on use of organic inputs in nursery media preparation and techniques of establishing vertical garden. An exposure visit to organic production units at Sirgamani and Pulivalam was arranged during which progressive farmers Moorthy and Natarajan shared their experiences in organic inputs production, a KVK press release said.