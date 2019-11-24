‘Transform school education system to protect country’s future’

Citing what it termed as ‘attack on school education system in the country’, Palli Kalvi Pathukappu Iyakkam, which organised a review meeting with school teachers in city on Sunday, demanded the attention and involvement of the central government for re-mediation. Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the meeting, educationist V. Vasanthi Devi, president of the Iyakkam said there has been a siege on school education in the form of misinformation campaign by people with vested interests. “All developed countries have concrete education systems. Protecting school education is protecting the future of the country,” she said.

Prof. Vasanthi Devi called for transformation of the education system in the country, urging that all schools must be brought under the public school system. “An egalitarian society is the answer to the development of the country. That also means equal education. Private schools are corrupting the system. All schools must be turned into public schools like they are abroad,” she said.

Criticising the ‘filtering system’, practised by schools where students of Class 5 and 8 are asked to take public examinations, Prof. Vasanthi Devi said that it was the biggest load for the students, causing stress and anxiety at a very young age. “Children get picked up by school vans as early as 6.30 a.m. leaving them no time to even eat breakfast, take time for themselves or spend time with the family. It is all taking a toll on them,” she added.

A committee to protect school education will be formed across all districts in Tamil Nadu. Teachers, parents and educationists will be a part of it, she said.

Prof. Vasanthi Devi also insisted on changing the medium of instruction of all schools in the State to Tamil. “Equal education, without any prejudice or preference must be given. All developed countries across the world teach their children in their mother tongue. We still insist on British English and are trailing behind,” she said.