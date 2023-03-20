Training programme on fish processing techniques launched

March 20, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The National Institute of Puducherry, Karaikal (NITPY), and Fish for All Research and Training Centre of M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) in Poompuhar on Monday launched a training programme on fish processing techniques for the fisherfolk.

According to a press release from NITPY, the objective of the programme was to guide weaker sections of the society on fish processing and value addition, which is significant for communities in coastal areas. This programme is part of the project funded by the Department of Science and Technology - Science For Equity Empowerment and Development (DST-SEED) division of the Union Government.

K. Sankaranarayanasamy, Director of NITPY, S. Sundaravarathan, Registrar, Ms. Velvizhi from MSSRF, and V.P. Harigovindan, Principal Investigator from DST-SEED, are among others who participated in the event.