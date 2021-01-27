Training programme for Returning Officers begins

A four-day training programme for Returning Officers of the Assembly constituencies began at Saranathan College of Engineering at Panjappur here on Wednesday.
As many as 118 Returning Officers belonging to 20 districts, including Tiruchi, Madurai, Karur, Salem, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Perambalur, Sivaganga and Virudhunagar, are participating in the programme.
Collector S. Sivarasu, who inaugurated the programme, said a team of eight national-level trainers were providing training to the Returning Officers. All aspects of conducting elections - right from nomination, scrutiny, publication of list of candidates, voting, electronic voting machines and their handling and declaration of results, rules and regulations, existing laws, enforcement of model code of conduct would be explained to the Returning Officers, he said
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath