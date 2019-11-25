Training for woman constable recruits gets under way

The eight-month-long initial training for 300 woman constable recruits selected for the Railway Protection Force commenced at the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) V- Battalion here on Monday.

This is the first time that woman constable recruits were being trained at the RPSF V- Battalion ever since it began to function at Tiruchi in 1976, a senior RPSF officer here said.

The exercise on day one started for 264 constable recruits who had already reported ahead of the commencement of the training schedule.

The remaining 36 recruits were expected to join soon. A team of over 30 trainers majority of them women personnel drawn from the Railway Protection Force and the RPSF have been nominated to train the recruits as per the detained training module prepared by the Railway Board.

The training would comprise of indoor and outdoor sessions.

The indoor sessions would deal with different subjects, including functioning of railway working system, security of railways, crime on railways, law, forensic science, disaster management besides various provisions of the Railway Act, Railway Property Unlawful Possession Act, NDPS Act and minor Acts among others.

The recruits would be trained in handling different types of weapons, including AK-47 and INSAS in the outdoor sessions besides parade.

Upon completion of eight months of initial training, the recruits would thereafter be sent for field-level practical training by attaching them with various RPF posts functioning within the Southern Railway Zone, sources said.

Another batch of 400 woman constable recruits are already undergoing initial training at the Railway Protection Force Zonal Training Centre here.