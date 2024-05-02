GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Trainee doctor dies after giving birth to twins in government hospital in Pudukottai

She reportedly died of bleeding after being delivered of twins; both the infants have been kept in an incubator at a private hospital in Tiruchi

May 02, 2024 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old trainee doctor from Karambakkudi in Pudukottai district died on Tuesday after giving birth to twins at Ranee’s Government Memorial Hospital (RGMH) in the town.

R. Anjutha, a postgraduate student, was rushed to the hospital where she was a trainee obstetrician on Tuesday after she developed severe labour pain.

According to the health officials, she had complaints of shortness of breath and the medical team comprising colleagues performed an immediate Caesarean-section. She died of bleeding after delivering twin boys. Both the babies have been kept in an incubator at a private hospital in Tiruchi.

“Upon arrival at the hospital, the doctors promptly attended to her. Unfortunately, the patient had suffered from premature separation of the placenta with twin pregnancy. She passed away due to post-partum haemorrhage,” said Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services S. Sripriya Thenmozhi.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / obstetrics/gynecology / government health care

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.