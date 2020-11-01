Trained by IGNITTE, two govt. school students in NEET rank list

By figuring in the State rank list of students who have cleared NEET, two students of government schools in Tiruchi district who were trained by IGNITTE Club, the teaching club of National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi, have added another feather to the institution's achievements.

Harikrishnan of Government Higher Secondary School, Lalgudi, and Kishore of Government Higher Secondary School, Mannachanallur, who had scored the first and 114th ranks among government school students in NEET are expected to secure admission into government medical colleges in the State.

Notwithstanding the limitations caused by COVID-19 pandemic, the IGNITTE team provided coaching to the students through telephonic conversation for a period of five months. The students were helped by IGNITTE mentors for an average of 12 hours per day.

Earlier, two government school students - Sethupathi of GHSS and Pugazharasi of GHSS Manachanallur who were also trained by the IGNITTE team secured admission in EEE and MME departments at NIT-T after clearing the Joint Entrance Examinations.

Congratulating the IGNITTE Club’s success, NIT-T Director Mini Shaji Thomas said the institution will sustain its initiative in this direction in the coming years.