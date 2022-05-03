Train stoppages to be restored at some stations
Southern Railway will restore stoppages at certain halt stations for some unreserved express trains from May 6. The stoppages at the stations will be for a minute.
The Karur-Salem- Karur DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) unreserved express specials (Train Nos. 06836/06837) will stop at Vangal in both directions.
The Tiruchi-Karur- Tiruchi DEMU unreserved express specials (Train Nos. 06123/06124) will have stoppages at Jiyapuram, Marudur and Timmachipuram.
The Tiruchi-Tiruppadirippuliyur-Tiruchi DEMU unreserved express specials (Train Nos. 06890/06889) will stop at Uttamarkovil, Pichchandarkovil and Kattur stations.
The Tiruvarur-Karaikudi-Tiruvarur DEMU unreserved express specials (Train Nos. 06197/ 06198) will stop at Ottankadu, Valaramanikkam and Kandanur Puduvayal, a Southern Railway press release said on Tuesday.
