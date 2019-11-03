Traffic regulations at Chathram Bus Stand

The city police have announced the following traffic regulations around Chathram Bus Stand from Monday:

All buses bound for Thuvakudi from Chathram Bus Stand should halt on the roadside between St. Joseph’s College Higher Secondary School (SJCHSS) entrance and St. Joseph’s College. Buses bound for K.K. Nagar, Ramji Nagar, Manikandam and Police Colony should be parked between Chellamani & Co. and SJCHSS. Buses bound for Kuzhumani, Kallanai and Srirangam should halt between Vasantha Bhavan and Chellamani & Co.

Buses heading towards Woraiyur and Thillai Nagar should be parked between Lalithaa Jewellery and Vasantha Bhavan and go via Anbilar Statue, Karur Bypass Road and KT Junction.

Buses plying to Lalgudi from Chathram Bus Stand should be parked between VN Nagar bus shelter and Lalithaa Jewellery. Buses bound for Pettavaithalai should halt near V.N. Nagar bus shelter, while buses bound for Samayapuram should halt in front of Chithra Complex.

Buses plying on Manachanallur and Gunaseelam routes should be parked between S.R.S. Travels and Anna Statue.

Buses operating on Thuraiyur route should halt at Mela Chinthamani bus shelter. Buses operating on Ariyalur and Perambalur routes should continue to halt as per the existing arrangement. Buses heading towards Karur from Central Bus Stand should not go via Chathram Bus Stand and instead halt near Anbilar Statue.