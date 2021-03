Traffic diversion in view of Poochorithal festival at Samayapuram temple

The Tiruchi Rural Police has announced traffic diversions in connection with Samayapuram Sri Mariamman temple Poochorithal festival. The diversion will come into effect from 8 a.m. on March 7 and will be in force till 2 p.m. on March 8.

All heavy goods vehicles and mofussil buses from Tiruchi and proceeding towards Salem would go through Check Post -7 (Kudamurutti), Jeeyapuram, Pettavaithalai, Kulithalai, Musiri, Thottiyam and Namakkal. All heavy goods vehicles and moffusil buses from Salem and Namakkal and bound for Tiruchi would be diverted at Musiri Kaikatti and proceed via Kulithalai, Pettavaithalai, Jeeyapuram and Check Post - 7 (Kudamurutti).

All heavy goods vehicles from Dindigul side and proceeding towards Chennai via Tiruchi would be diverted at Manapparai Andavarkovil check post and proceed via Kulithalai, Musiri Periyar bridge, Thuraiyur and Perambalur By Pass. All heavy goods vehicles from Madurai and proceeding towards Chennai via Tiruchi would be diverted at Lanjamedu Kaikatti and proceed via Manapparai Andavarkoil check post, Kulithalai, Musiri Periyar bridge, Thuraiyur and Perambalur Bypass Road.

All heavy goods vehicles from Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Pudukottai proceeding towards Chennai would be diverted at Kollidam 'Y' road junction and go via Kollidam roundabout, Nochiyam, Manachanallur, Ayyampalayam, Edhumalai junction, Tirupattur cut road, Siruganur Junction and Chennai Trunk road. Tiruchi-bound heavy goods vehicles from Chennai would be diverted at Perambalur and go via Ariyalur, Pullambadi, Lalgudi, Kollidam roundabut and Kollidam new bridge.

All heavy goods vehicles from Chennai road towards Tiruchi would be diverted at Thachankurichi and would go via Kumulur, Poovalur Junction, Lalgudi Junction, Kollidam roundabout and Kollidam new bridge, a police press release said.